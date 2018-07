Klever Jay is back and out with his brand new single titled Nene, after recently releasing his ‘Hola’ music video which was shot in the United Kingdom.

Nene is one record that would get you hooked on first listen, just like his previous effort, Hola, KLEVER JAY, certainly hits it on the right spot this time.



