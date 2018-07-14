Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian Man celebrates his Mom, who got called to bar, after pausing her dreams to nurture theirs

A very excited Young Nigerian Man has celebrated his mother online after she was recently called to bar.

The man identified as Oluwatosin Ajayi revealed that his sweet mother paused her dreams so she’d be able to nurture her children and now she’s achieved her dreams

Sharing the photo on twitter, he wrote ;

My mum got called to the bar today,I am very excited and motivated. She left her dreams to take care of us and now she’s achieved her dreams. She’s a chief nursing officer and now has added another title to it. She’s has challenged me and my other siblings.

