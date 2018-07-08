Nigerian Man Moves Daughter To Tears, As He Gifts Her A Lexus Car at Her Convocation

A Nigerian Father has moved his daughter to tears, after he gifted her a brand new car to celebrate her recent achievement as a graduate, and the first lawyer in the family.

Hon. Moses Ogodo, a youth leader and the former chairman of Sapele-Okpe Community in Delta state, presented a Lexus car to his daughter, Anita Ogodo after graduating with a Law degree from Benson Idahosa University in Benin city, Edo state. The car was presented to her at her convocation ceremony.

The excited daughter who took to Facebook to share the pictures, wrote;

Daddy Hon Moses Ogodo how do I tell you I love you ?? I how do I tell you am grateful, I know I haven’t given it me best all this years but you loved me regardless.

Daddy you have given me so much love that I can’t ask for more, you have done more than what it’s expected of a dad. I love you daddy..

Thanks daddy I love the car…Happy convocation to me LLB certified…

VIDEO:

Leave a Comment…

comments