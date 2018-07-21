Entertainment

“Only God gives hits to musicians” – Korede Bello replies fan who shames his music career

Mavin Records artiste, Korede Bello has responded to a fan who shamed his music career, telling the fan that only God gives hits to musicians.

Twitter user, @king_adze won thousands of retweets when he wrote,

“Basically the highlight of Korede Bello’s career is that after “God win“, his village people later won”

but the singer may have got the last laugh when he replied, “Lol let’s not give my village people the criedit. Only God gives hits. So hopefully He’ll give me another one you guys would love soon“.

Korede Bello’s 2015 single, Godwin earned him a MTV Africa Music Award nomination in the Song of the Year category and a Headies award for Best Pop Single.


You may also like

Nigerian artiste, Dollarmachine, assaulted and begged by SARS operatives after they mistook him for bad boy

“God is the only Sugar Daddy I have”- Liz Anjorin

Music: Masterkraft Feat. Tamba Hali & CDQ – Lailai

Music: Dice Ailes – Enough For You

39 year old mother of five declares bid for Presidency (photos)

“God is the only Sugar Daddy i have”- Liz Anjorin

“Only God gives hits to singers” – Korede Bello replies critic

Oby Ezekwesili replies a troll who slammed her for saying national carrier must fail

Tope Alabi In Pains As Fraudster Extort Money In Her Name On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *