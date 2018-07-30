Local News

Photos Shows The Moment President Buhari Arrived Togo Ahead Of ECOWAS-ECCAS Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Togo ahead of ECOWAS-ECCAS Summit.

The Nigerian leader was pictured with the President of Togo, Gnassingbe Fraure and President of Liberia, George Weah as he arrived that nation.

President Buhari will attend the Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit which will deliberate on common security threats to countries in West Africa and members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

While in Lome, the Nigerian delegation will also participate in a meeting on a Single Currency for ECOWAS with the deadline of 2020.

