”Police is using their helicopter to threaten my life and that of my family” – Governor Fayose

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Wednesday raised alarm over aerial surveillance of the Government House, Ado-Ekiti by a police helicopter.

According to the governor, the police chopper has constituted danger to his personal safety, his family, workers and visitors to the Government House.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor described the development as “brazen show of naked force and abuse of power by the Federal Government.”



According to him, he sees no reason for the aerial surveillance of his official residence and office since the state governorship election is over. He also accused the nation’s security forces of allowing themselves to be used to intimidate political opponents despite being funded with tax payers’ money.

His statement in part reads ;

“They continue to fly helicopters over the Government House and Governor’s Office in a way that compromises the safety and well-being of residents and workers. The helicopter flies so low that it runs the risk of crashing into high-rise buildings and masts within the premises. The noise pollution this causes is enough irritation. This brazen show of naked force and abuse of power is as ungodly as it is undemocratic. If the security forces belong to all Nigerians and not to President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, it should not be biased in this blatant manner. It is unprofessional of the security forces to allow themselves be this debased, running APC errands when they are funded with resources that belong to all of us. They are obligated by the Constitution to be apolitical and not willing tools in the hands of the powers-that-be Once again, I say I will not be intimidated. I will stand on my feet until every injustice is upturned and the freedom and liberties of our people are restored. The thief runneth when no one pursueth. They are afraid of their shadows.”

Leave a Comment…

comments