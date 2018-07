Wizkid shared this photo alongside his mother, Jane Dolapo with caption; “Everything 4 Mama”

The successful singer and father of three has been spending much of his time outside Nigeria shutting down big shows across the world.

His mother looked so elated as the 27 year old laid his head on her lap.

Wizkid is also a songwriter. He started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

-Tori