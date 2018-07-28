Sports

Referee Asks Ozil For Autograph, He Signs It On Yellow Card

Mesut Ozil signed a yellow card after the referee in Arsenal’s friendly against Paris Saint-Germain asked for his autograph. The German playmaker appeared to step down from international duty after the World Cup over claims he was being racially persecuted by sections of the crowd and Germany FA.

 

Ozil led his Premier League side out at the National Stadium in Singapore but, before he could reach the pitch, the official asked for his signature and he obliged.

And it must have been a good omen as he opened the scoring after just 13 minutes when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set him up.

Talking about handing the controversial midfielder the armband, Emery said: “My idea is to know every player and to know, also, the personality of the players.

“We want to keep the respect for these players, to find the captain and choose very well the best player for that.

“My first idea is to have five captains in the team. “But at the moment, I don’t know the names.

“We are looking at who are the players whose personality is the best in the dressing room.

