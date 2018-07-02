Revealed!!! Where Buhari hid Nnamdi Kanu – FFK

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been missing since September 14 last year when Nigerian troops were said to have invaded his home.

There were reports that on the day of the military invasion, 28 persons were killed while over 48 persons were arrested and taken away to an unknown destination. Nothing has been heard from Nnamdi Kanu since then

However, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode in a recent Twitter post on Monday revealed that IPOB leader is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa.

The PDP chieftain noted also that President Buhari intends to keep him there until 2019 and then drop him in the Atantic ocean after “winning” the February election .

See tweet below:

Intelligence reports suggest that my friend and brother Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa and that Buhari intends to keep him there until 2019 and then drop him in the Atantic ocean after "winning" the February election…1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 2, 2018