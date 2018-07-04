Social Media Users Blast Peter Okoye and Tonto Dike after they consoled Dbanj with the words ‘ My Son is your son’

Peter Okoye and Tonto Dikeh, have come under fire over the words they used while consoling Dbanj on the death of his only son, which some people find offensive.

In a comment to Dbanj’s post thanking people for being there for him during this tragic time, Peter Okoye wrote: “We love you bro… stay strong. My son is your son. Remain blessed.”

Tonto Dikeh also left a similar comment, writing: “We love you Banga, Be strengthened… My son is your son too. God bless you.”

However, some fans criticized them, saying they were being insensitive and it was wrong to try to replace the position Dbanj’s son holds in his heart by offering their sons.

An Instagram user @miss_zee1031 wrote: “@tontolet what’s wrong with u? this is not a charity case. how cn u say “my son is ur son” it’s too soon at this point of time to b saying that… did he tell u he needed a replacement? he didn’t just loss a pet or money that cn be replaced so why say that. I totally understand how much u love him but ur write up is disgusting.”

