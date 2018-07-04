Entertainment, Gossip

Social Media Users Blast Peter Okoye and Tonto Dike after they consoled Dbanj with the words ‘ My Son is your son’

Peter Okoye and Tonto Dikeh, have come under fire over the words they used while consoling Dbanj on the death of his only son, which some people find offensive.

In a comment to Dbanj’s post thanking people for being there for him during this tragic time, Peter Okoye wrote: “We love you bro… stay strong. My son is your son. Remain blessed.”

Tonto Dikeh also left a similar comment, writing: “We love you Banga, Be strengthened… My son is your son too. God bless you.”

However, some fans criticized them, saying they were being insensitive and it was wrong to try to replace the position Dbanj’s son holds in his heart by offering their sons.

An Instagram user @miss_zee1031 wrote: “@tontolet what’s wrong with u? this is not a charity case. how cn u say “my son is ur son” it’s too soon at this point of time to b saying that… did he tell u he needed a replacement? he didn’t just loss a pet or money that cn be replaced so why say that. I totally understand how much u love him but ur write up is disgusting.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

BBnaija’s Leo narrates How Lady Dumped A Man Who Sponsored Her For A Richer Guy

Funny Conversation between a Nigerian internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam (Photo)

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme makes first public appearance after battle with cancer (Photos)

Video: Simi – Aimasiko

“My Son Is Your Son” – Mr. P’s Unusual Condolence Message To D’Banj

Genevieve Nnaji Spotted At Afrika Shrine As French President Macron Visits (Photos)

Plus-sized Nollywood actress, Ifeoma says she can finish 2 cartons of beer in a day

Married Woman Who Waited For 20 Years To Become A Mother Shares Her Touching Story

Runtown in fresh trouble with estranged label, faces possible jail term (details)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *