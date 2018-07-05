Tanzanian Singer, Vanessa Mdee in trouble for kissing lover on stage (Photo)

Tanzanian recording artist, singer songwriter and youth activist – Vanessa Mdee and her musician boyfriend Juma Jux are in trouble after kissing on stage during a performance.

The lovebirds who recently got back together early this year after breaking up for six months decided to spice things up on stage and President John Magufuli government is not impressed with the gesture.



While on stage performing, Jux and Vanessa knelt down and kissed passionately as the crowd cheered them on. The couple then posted a picture of the kiss on social media which is a direct breach of the strict regulations passed by the government that banned posting of cozy photos online.

While majority of fans gave positive comments on social media, Tanzania Communication Regulatory (Basata) went hard on them. According to Basata’s Chief Executive Godfry Mngereza, the picture was provocative and hence they will not turn a blind eye.

It is not clear what action will taken against the artist and her lover but the commission has warned other artists from posting such photos on their social media insisting that they will hunt them down for the sake of upholding morality.

