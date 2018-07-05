Entertainment, Gossip

Tanzanian Singer, Vanessa Mdee in trouble for kissing lover on stage (Photo)

Tanzanian recording artist, singer songwriter and youth activist – Vanessa Mdee and her musician boyfriend Juma Jux are in trouble after kissing on stage during a performance.

The lovebirds who recently got back together early this year after breaking up for six months decided to spice things up on stage and President John Magufuli government is not impressed with the gesture.
Vanessa Mdee kiss

While on stage performing, Jux and Vanessa knelt down and kissed passionately as the crowd cheered them on. The couple then posted a picture of the kiss on social media which is a direct breach of the strict regulations passed by the government that banned posting of cozy photos online.

Vanessa Mdee kiss

While majority of fans gave positive comments on social media, Tanzania Communication Regulatory (Basata) went hard on them. According to Basata’s Chief Executive Godfry Mngereza, the picture was provocative and hence they will not turn a blind eye.

It is not clear what action will taken against the artist and her lover but the commission has warned other artists from posting such photos on their social media insisting that they will hunt them down for the sake of upholding morality.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Man suffers stubborn erection after he took herbs for s*x and the girl didn’t show up

Williams Uchemba reunites Plantain hawker sleeping by the roadside with his family, puts him on scholarship

Photos of celebrities at Swanky Jerry’s birthday dinner

Nigerian Military School exposes Duncan Mighty, says he isn’t an ex-student of the School

Alex shows off her dance moves at Swanky Jerry’s birthday dinner Party (Video)

Ghanaian Pastor asks congregation to pay before they can touch him

TV Presenter Moni Osibodu says only mad people can live in Nigeria

Zambian man plans to sue his Teachers for teaching him things he can’t apply in society

”I’m a licensed herbalist, the police has no right arresting me” – Man caught with two human skull

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *