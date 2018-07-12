TBT : These Throwback Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities Will Totally Crack You Up

It seems like the season of throwback photos as we still keep seeing new memes of Cardi B’s childhood picture.

Well Nigerian celebrities are not left out of this as we have curated several meme-worthy photos from their throwback pictures.

Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress, Jennifer as she is popularly called by many of her fans have always served us the best facial expression which has birthed countless memes as the one below.

Davido



OBO Davido before the dami duro, Ekuro, Gobe and Skelewu.

The 25-year-old superstar has definitely come a long way and his looks have seen a dramatic change.

Tiwa Savage

One look at this photo and you will agree that no condition is permanent!!

Omoni Oboli

Looking sexy for Inter-house sports competition was a very serious matter back then most especially in girls’ only high school as that was a perfect opportunity to receive male visitors. Either that was the case here or we probably have to ask what she was hoping to achieve with this look.

Don Jazzy

Not many would recognize the name Michael Collins Ajereh, as he is popularly known as Don Jazzy. Here is one of Twitter Nigeria’s favorite celebrity, although we are not sure what he is up to in this photo…

Wait, before i forget, what in the hell kinda tattoo is on his ARM lmao

Leave a Comment…

comments