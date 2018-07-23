This Illuminati Conspiracy Theory Of Celebrities With Black Eyes Will Shock You..

A bizarre conspiracy theory has emerged suggesting that celebrities seen sporting a black left eye are part of the Illuminati. Former US President George W. Bush, along with the Pope, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew, have all also been photographed with black eyes.

According to some conspiracy theorists, the black left eye is part of a cult or ‘Illuminati’ high-level initiation ritual during which the pledger is said to be forced to ‘eat pain’ in a quest to become more powerful.

Author and internet radio show host Sherry Shriner – who wrote the book Interview With The Devil, in which she claimed to converse with Lucifer – has spoken of the link between these black eyes and ‘soul scalping’.

According to Shriner, government leaders, people on TV with their own shows and hundreds of popular entertainers have sold their souls to Satan.

‘You cannot be on TV now, without signing on the dotted line. The bizarre recurrence of facial bruises on Illuminati politicians and entertainers has resulted in speculation that their souls have been replaced in a satanic ritual called “soul scalping”,’ she said.

Shriner, who died earlier this year, believed all the powerful people in the world have been soul scalped.

She said that this can one done in a number of ritualistic ways, all of which result in a ‘possession’, whereby the human soul is removed and the body taken over by the demonic entity.

In conspiracy circles, this process is also known as a ‘walk-in’. Some people believe the blackened eye is a result of soul scalping.

Meanwhile, celebrities have come up with various explanations for how they got their black eyes over the years.

The Pope was said to have hit his eye when riding through the streets of Cartagena, Columbia in the ‘Pope-mobile’ last year.

Several news reports stated that he had made a joke about the injury, saying that he’d been punched.

Conspiracy theorists have pointed out that even members of the royal family have been spotted with black eyes over the years.

Some researchers suggest a link between the bearers of black eyes to the worship of the Egyptian sun god Horus, whose left eye was black and represented the moon and whose right eye was white and represented the sun.

Culled from Daily Mail