Tiwa Savage to headline her “Savage Tour” concert at O2 Arena in London

Tiwa Savage is set to headline her own concert at the 02 Arena in Indigo, London. Her tour is titled ‘The Savage Tour’, and it’s going to be a one-woman show.

It is scheduled to hold on August 24.

“Time is almost here, London I promise you carnival weekend is going to be bananas,” Savage said.

Adekunle Gold, alternative Afropop singer, recently held a sold-out solo concert at the Indigo O2 in London.

The Indigo at the O2 venue holds 2,800 people for music gigs.

In May, Wizkid headlined the sold-out Afrorepublik concert at her sister venue, the O2 Arena, which packs a staggering 20,00 people.

After Wikid’s feat, Davido is now set to pack the same venue to the brim in January 2019.

