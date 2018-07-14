Too hilarious!!! Nigerians prescribe the best responses to ‘I love you’ from someone you don’t love

Nigerians know just about the best response to any situation, be it awkward or not. Talking about awkward, having to reply to someone you don’t love, when he/she says ‘I love you’, put awkwardness on a whole new level. This is the case, especially if you care about the person’s feeling and don’t want to hurt them.

So, someone took to social media to ask what the best response to ‘I love you’ is, from someone you don’t love? and the responses from @Giditaffic followers will leave you in stitches.

See replies below

The world is full of lies already…jst respond with i love you too…we will all be alright las las😂😂 — Victoria (@Veektollrhia) July 14, 2018

Imma smile😊 then move closer to her kiss her forehead then whisper to her ears u are a blessing😈 — Ibrahim omoalaji (@highbee_noble) July 14, 2018

‘Awwww… thank you😊’ (without forgetting the smile emoticon.. it’d douse the disappointment). — Bukky Shonibare (@BukkyShonibare) July 14, 2018

It is a compliment and the civilized response is “Thank You”. It doesn’t matter whether you like the person or not. Love itself is not so much about saying “I love you” but much more about acting and demonstrating in practical terms that I do. — jimoh kitty lawal (@JimohL) July 14, 2018



This one right here sounds a bit tricky because saying ‘thank you’, might be the civilised thing to do but you might just be crushing someone emotionally or what do you think?