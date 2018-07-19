“You can’t eat your cake and have it” – Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus warns Ruggedman

After Ruggedman called out Yomi Shogunle, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, claiming that he shared a fake story about him, Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus has written to him.

Yomi Shogunle had shared a photo of Ruggedman with a Federal SARS officer and alleged that Ruggedman, who has been very vocal in his call to end SARS, has now turned around to join those calling for SARS to be reformed rather than to be scrapped.

Calling the ACP out, Ruggedman was incensed when he saw the photo being used to pass the wrong message, so he fired back and reiterated that he is all for #EndSARS.

Reacting to his action after he tagged her in his call out post, PPRO, Dolapo wrote to him that he shouldn’t be partial in his judgement and rather chose a side.

She wrote:

I came across this and I wasn’t surprised! Firstly I didn’t expect @ruggedybaba to tag me having taken into cognisance the fact that in a long while he has stopped tagging me in anything police matter!

However for the fact that my attention has been drawn to this matter by way of tagging…… I need to let @ruggedybaba know that with your hobnobbing with police and seeking attention with officers and men of the police force and making it public by way of postins on social media will send a signal that you have converted from #endsars to #reformsars because it’s expected you might have been made to understand all efforts been put in place by the leadership of the force to reformsars (and of course you have demonstrated that by showing some of the efforts unknowingly to you… example is the branding of the uniform for the department) For you to still come out to say “I stand with #endsars until it is reformed” somehow looks contradictory and confusing! You will remember vividly that your first encounter with police was when your younger brother was arrested?! You remember I received your call through @9iceofficial Who informed me about the incident and I quickly placed a call across to you and not only was your brother released, all other men randomly picked with him were also released on my instruction to the DPO! since then we both agreed we are going to work and we have been working together to curb their excesses until you decided to #endsars (we both know why) but anyway no one eats his cake and have it!!! If what you stand for is #endsars let’s know and if it’s #reformsars let’s know……going forth and back will confuse anyone…. stakeholders on #endsars are engaging the police to ensure proper things are been done without too much of showing it off on social media!! My advice to you is that if really your police engagement is not for personal aggrandizement, take it off social media or else it might be misconstrued … No one should get this twister @ruggedybaba and I remain partners in progress, he’s always welcome to partner with us to ensure we get the bad eggs out of the force”.