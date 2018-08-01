Anna Banner Releases Adorable Photos As Her Daughter Marks Birthday

Anna Ebiere and Sofia Okoli

The daughter of Flavour and Anna Ebiere – the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2013 named Sofia Okoli has turned three years old today.

To celebrate her new age, the beauty queen shared photos from a recent shoot by Eleanor Goodey Photography, with the birthday girl in which they looked good.

Flavour has two children from two different beauty queens.

See more photos:

