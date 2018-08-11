Politics, Trending

Why Kogi Bye-elections must be cancelled – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has urged the federal government to cancel the Lokoja/Kogi bye-elections because of irregularities.

The PDP says the election was fraught with several irregularities ranging from ballot box snatching to vote buying.

The opposition party alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) intimidated others with thugs, snatching ballot boxes and so on.

It made this cry via it’s official twitter handle on Saturday. It wrote:

The party further alleged that the Special Anti-robbery Squad,  SARS gave APC thugs cover as they snatched ballot boxes.


