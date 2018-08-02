Femi Otedola celebrates his wife’s 48th birthday

The beautiful wife of Femi Otedola, Nana Otedola turns 48 today.
He shared a beautiful photo of his wife, Nana on his Instagram page and simply wrote:
“Happy birthday wifey”
Dj Cuppy also took to he social media page to celebrate her mom on her 48th birthday. sharing a lovely photo with her mon on her Instagram page, she wrote;
Sweet mother, thank you for giving me the gift of perseverance. Happy birthday, I will ALWAYS love you! 🎂♥ #FamilyFirst #BaddestOutOfBeirut
