Femi Otedola celebrates his wife’s 48th birthday

The beautiful wife of Femi Otedola, Nana Otedola turns 48 today.

He shared a beautiful photo of his wife, Nana on his Instagram page and simply wrote:

“Happy birthday wifey”

Dj Cuppy also took to he social media page to celebrate her mom on her 48th birthday. sharing a lovely photo with her mon on her Instagram page, she wrote;

Sweet mother, thank you for giving me the gift of perseverance. Happy birthday, I will ALWAYS love you! 🎂♥ #FamilyFirst #BaddestOutOfBeirut

See photo below:

