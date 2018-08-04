Local News

Fulani Man Escapes With Sharp Object In His Throat After Militia Attack In Taraba (Photos)

It has been reported that another set of Internally displaced persons (IDPs) have begun trooping into Jalingo, the Taraba state capital city after being displaced from their homes by armed men.

They were displaced from their homes after some armed bandits launched unprovoked attacks on Thursday night and early hours of Friday on the Hausa-Fulani’s town of Kunnini and it’s suburbs in Lau local government area. The attackers reportedly killed many, burned down several houses and rendered hundreds mostly women and children homeless.

Local reports show that as at yesterday, nine people who were badly wounded from the brutal attacks have been hospitalized at the Jalingo Federal medical Center (FMC) and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

One of those who survived the attack, is a Fulani man who escaped with a sharp object stuck to his neck. He has since been assisted by medical personnel.

Eyes witnesses and survivors that fled for their lives reported that the militias came in hundreds armed with guns, machetes and local weapons, unleashed the mayhem by sporadic bullets shots and burning of houses.

