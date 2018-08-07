Entertainment

Funke Akindele celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram (Video)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on Tuesday was in a good mood as she rejoiced over hitting five million followers on Instagram.

The 41-year-old took to the social media platform to celebrate her followers while saying it is time to use the number of followers to collect money from the bank.

“5m followers!!! Oya legoooo!!! My fans are badder than yours love you guys!! Thanks for always supporting my works!! May God bless you all. Now time to go use this number of followers to collect money from the bank,” she wrote.

READ  Adeniyi Johnson escapes death after ghastly auto-accident

Watch the video below;


You may also like

Flamboyant Mompha unveils ‘best friend’

Ifu Ennada Reveals Numerous Death Threats Alex Has Suffered From Cee-C’s Fans

Wizkid Teases Fans With Release Date For ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

#BBNaija Reality Star, Cee-C Looks So Adorable In These New Photos

Davido And Tiwa Savage Re-Unite On Instagram

60-years-old woman gives birth to baby after 30 years of marriage

“I have no successor yet” ― Pastor E.A. Adeboye

Lovely Bedroom Photos Of Annie Idibia Surface Online

Singer Tiwa Savage Jets Out Of Nigeria In Style (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *