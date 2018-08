Former Big Brother housemate and ambassador of “House of Lunettes” Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a Cee-C in her recent post on Instagram has publicly declared that she is the storm.

The one time drama queen shared a stunning photo of herself with a rather powerful message to her Instagram fans.

She wrote;

The Devil whispered in my ear,

“You’re not strong enough to withstand the storm.”

Today I Whispered in the Devil’s ear,

“I am the storm”

See photos she shared below;