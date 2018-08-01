Man nabbed for impregnating daughter

The Ogun state police command has arrested Julius Ochim, for impregnating his own daughter, names withheld. The daughter was said to have reported to the police and that was how her 45year-old father was arrested.

Ogun State police spokesman, Oyeyemi Abimbola, confirmed the arrest.

According to Oyeyemi, “the man was arrested following a complaint by his daughter who reported at Shagamu Police Division that her father has been having carnal knowledge of her for the past eight years after the death of her mother in 2009, consequent upon which she got pregnant for him and gave birth to a baby girl three years ago.

“She stated further that her father used to threaten her with cultural implication of refusing him to sleep with her. Upon the receipt of the report, the DPO Shagamu Division, CSP Aduroja Moses, led detectives to the residence of the man where he was arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime but blame it all on the devil’s handwork. He confessed to have been sleeping with the girl since the demise of his wife and that he started having problem with the girl when she started going out with another person whom she said she wants to get married to.

He confessed that the he was trying to prevent the girl from getting married so as to continue having his way with her.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect”.