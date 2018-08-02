Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Singer Timaya shares first photo of his new born son

Timaya has for the first time shared a photo of his son and it’s so cute. Sharing the lovely of his new born sin on Instagram page, he wrote;

“A quick STOP in ATLANTA to see my son EMMANUEL b4 heading to CANADA for the PAPICHULO tour,” he captioned the photo.”

Early in July 2018, Timaya welcomed his third child with his second baby mama. The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018.

READ  Check Out Bobrisky’s Family: Mother, Sisters And Brother (Photos)

He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption ;

“EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!”

Congratulations to Timaya and his baby mama on the arrival of the bundle of joy from all of us at YBL.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Femi Otedola celebrates his wife’s 48th birthday

Waje writes open letter to young people about success

Cee-c gives epic reply to a troll who called her an ”Ashawo”

Ubi Franklin, Banky W talk on Depression and suicide

PDP faithfuls give Saraki, Ortom huge welcome at national secretariat

“Mama, chop my money as you like” – Duncan Mighty kisses his mother

Dbanj writes to thank everyone for the love and support after son’s death

BBNaija Alex’s judging prowess excites fans at dance competition (Video)

Linda Ikeji is in Atlanta for birth of her son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *