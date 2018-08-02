Singer Timaya shares first photo of his new born son

Timaya has for the first time shared a photo of his son and it’s so cute. Sharing the lovely of his new born sin on Instagram page, he wrote;

“A quick STOP in ATLANTA to see my son EMMANUEL b4 heading to CANADA for the PAPICHULO tour,” he captioned the photo.”

Early in July 2018, Timaya welcomed his third child with his second baby mama. The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018.

He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption ;

“EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!”

Congratulations to Timaya and his baby mama on the arrival of the bundle of joy from all of us at YBL.

