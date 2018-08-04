Super Eagles Star, Moses Simon Excited As He Welcomes Baby Girl With His Wife (Photos)

Moses Simon with his wife and daughter

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Ibukun Sarah Adenuga and has excitedly shared the good news with his fans on social media.

The footballer welcomed his baby on Friday, August 3.

Simon announced the birth of his child when he posted a message on his official Instagram account along with a picture of his wife and their new born daughter.

In the message, Simon thanked God for the safe delivery of his daughter and also praised his wife.

The message reads: “I just want to say Thank U Lord!!!she is born 3|08|2018 my princess is here

“thanks to the queen @princess_mide27 for everything you are a true hero, the king will always make you both happy as always#miracle baby is here

“glory be to God”

See another photo below:

