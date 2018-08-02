“The Past Few Weeks Have Been Difficult” – D’banj Opens Up

DB Records front man, D’banj opens up on the situation with him and his family following the death of his son. The singer lost his first child, Daniel The Third in June. He was said to have drowned in the pool at the singer’s Ikoyi residence.

Since the tragic incidence, the singer and his family have been mute on the circumstances leading to the event.

However, in a recent post shared on the singer’s page, he said :

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether‘…???

See his post below.