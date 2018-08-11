News, Uncategorized

Update about the kidnapper who slept off after taking tramadol during an operation in Ondo state


The Ondo State Police command has revealed that the suspected kidnapper in their custody who slept off while planning to abduct a renowned pharmacist in the state, is still sleeping, almost a week after.

According to the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, the suspect was attempting to abduct the owner of the Chinery Pharmacy in Owo, when he was arrested on Sunday, while asleep on the floor.

He explained that the suspect was likely under the influence of Tramadol because a 400mg tablet of the drug and one cut-to-size locally-made gun were found on him.


