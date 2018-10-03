3 Reasons Manchester United May Lose At Old Trafford To Juventus

Manchester United will take on Juventus in a crunchy Champions League match on matchday 3 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently struggling in the Premier League, recording four wins, three losses, and two draws in nine matches so far.

Jose Mourinho has been involved in a row with management, players, and recently the backroom staffs for leaking his starting XI against Chelsea.

🎙 Mourinho: "@Cristiano is one of the best players of all time and not much more needs to be said about him."#MUFCJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/9tTwy2dK4x — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 22, 2018

United had a remarkable comeback win against Newcastle at Old Trafford and held unbeaten Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

But despite the impressive run in their last two matches, the Red Devils could struggle against Juventus in the Champions League in midweek.

Here are three reasons Mourinho’s men could be beaten by Juventus at Old Trafford

1. Inconsistency

Mourinho’s men have been somewhat been inconsistent this season in terms of results compared to a formidable side like Juventus.

The Biaconeri dropped their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Genoa in 11 matches and have beaten Young Boys and Valencia who are also members of Group H.

United might struggle to break down Max Alegri’s men who have shown character in difficult games and produced eye-catching performances in Serie A this season.

2. The return of Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will play a huge role in the match against his former club which could add as a psychological advantage to the Italians.

The Portuguese is gradually finding his scoring form with the Old Lady and has scored against English sides in his last three visits to England.

Can’t wait for this one 😀😀I’m in the mood already 🤩 King is coming home ❤️ #UCL #MUFCJuve pic.twitter.com/gVV4o8bse5 — Akshay (@Akshay86684072) October 22, 2018

On the other hand, United who have been not too convincing in defence will have their hands full in handling the 33-year-old.

3. Juventus’ jinx against English sides

Last season Juventus broke the jinx of not being able to defeat English sides in the Champions League as they narrowly dumped Tottenham out in the last 16 last season and Chelsea in 2012.

The Turin giants will also be looking to avenge the long-standing setback as they will desperately searching for their first win against the Manchester club in their last four meetings.

With the new crop of players and form this season, the odds will be on the Italian champions to emerge victorious against the Red Devils.