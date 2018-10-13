Football

Nigeria 4 Libya 0: Here Is How Leicester Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Reacted To Win

Image result for ndidi against libya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Libya at Uyo today to keep their hope of qualifying for the African cup of Nations tournament in Cameron alive. They defeated the Mediterranean Knights of Libya who have been undefeated in their last 4 games by putting 4 unreplied goals past them.

The Super Eagles needed only 4 minutes to opened the scoring through Ighalo Odion from the penalty spot and he went on to complete his ha-trick in the second half. The added a fourth through Samuel Kalu and the match ended 4-0.

Leicester city midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi who played the whole match and also provided the necessary shield for the defenders took to his twitter handle after the match to celebrate the victory.

What he said:

