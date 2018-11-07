News Feed

Buhari Swears-in Code of Conduct Bureau Members, Commissioners Of NPC (Full List)

Shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, swore in the chairman and members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and commissioners for National Population Commission (NPC).

The sets of appointees were screened and cleared by the Nigerian Senate last month.

Those sworn in for the CCB are;

1. Mohammed Isa – Chairman of the Bureau (Jigawa State)
2. Murtala Kankia Katsina, (North West)
3. Emmanuel Attah, Cross River (South South)
4. Obolo Opanachi, Kogi (North Central)
5. Ken Alkali, Nasarawa, (North Central).
6. S.F. Ogundare, Oyo, (South West)
7. Ganiyu Hamzat, Ogun, (South West)
8. Sahad Abubakar, Gombe (North East)
9. Vincent Nwanne, (Ebonyi, South East.)

For the National Population Commission, the commissioners sworn in include;

1 Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia)
2. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa)
3. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra)
4. Isah Buratai(Borno)
5. Charles Ogwa (Cross River)
6. Richard Odibo (Delta)
7. Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi)
8. A.D. Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo)
9. Ekike Ezeh(Enugu)
10. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe).
11. Uba Nnabue (Imo)
12. Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna)
13. Suleiman Lawal (Kano)
14. Jimoh Isah(Kogi)
15. Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara)
16. Nasir Kwarra(Nasarawa)
17. Aliyu Datti(Niger)
18. Seyi Adererinokun Olusanya(Ogun)
19. Oladiran Iyantan(Ondo)
20. Mudashiru Hussain (Osun)
21. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau)
22. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers)
23. Sale Saany (Taraba).

