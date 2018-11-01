News Feed

Federal Govt Rejects N22,500 Minimum Wage Proposed By Governors

The Federal Government has rejected the N22,500 minimum wage proposed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, stated that the federal government is not in support of the amount pledged by the governors.

Ngige made the stance of the Federal Government known during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

According to him, the governors have not done enough regarding workers’ new wage. He said, “The governors have not even done enough.

“I told them that this N22,500 was even rejected by the Federal Government.”

The NGF had on Tuesday agreed to pay a national minimum wage of N22,500. The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State told newsmen that the decision was arrived at after a briefing from the forum’s representatives at the Tripartite Committee on Tuesday night.

