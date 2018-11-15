How Duncan Mighty Surprised Elderly Widow With A New Car After Seeing Her Online (Photos+Videos)

Talented Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has taken to his Instagram page to reveal how he just surprised an elderly woman in the Ajah area of Lagos.

It all started when the Port Harcourt-based singer disclosed that he came across the video of an old woman dancing to his new song, and decided to reward her handsomely.

He shared the video of the woman dancing to his song and wrote: “Abeg who knows this special mama eeehhh .. mummy u don win immediate medical attention, 1 bag of rice 1 goat and 3 wrappers and 20k pls make una help locate her. Miekeraso Touching Lives #miekeraso #Born4this.”

The singer kicked-off a search for the woman, and finally found her with the help of social media users after the post went viral online.

He revealed later that he has discovered the elderly woman and that she lives in the Ajah area of Lagos after having a chat with the woman’s grand-son.

He wrote: “Just got to know now that mama lives in AJAH. tomorrow is ur day mom …. you’re blessed… who wants to join me ?”

In a new post shared on Instagram last night, Duncan Mighty revealed that he has rewarded her with a brand new car.

He posted a video from the car presentation in Lagos and wrote: “Brand new Camry for our new Mama we met on IG she was dancing to my new single #miekeraso few days back, got her registered at the clinic .. GOD be praised forever amen #MieKeRaSoTouchingLives #GODSMERCYBROUGHTMETHISFAR #MieKeRaSo #duncanmighty.”

Watch the video below;

