‘I better pass most of the people una dey carry for head’ – Sean Tizzle writes, Nigerians troll him

Nigerian singer and songwriter Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele popularly known as Sean Tizzle has taken to his twitter handle to reveal that he is better than most artistes people are overrating.

He sent in a tweet,

I better pass most of the people una dey carry for head.

His stance of course, caused a stir amongst folks on the platform and they made sure to come for him.

