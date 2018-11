A certain IG slay queen, KKVSH shared a video of herself all wrapped up as a turkey on a dinner table for thanksgiving celebration.

She captioned the video;

“Thanksgiving Dinner has been served @pompano_randy 😂🦃 I’m a turkey today”

Watch video below;

Well, she was not done at that as she posted another raunchy picture of herself on the same table, and asked who would like to join her for dinner.

“Who’s coming over for Thanksgiving Dinner? 🦃🍁”