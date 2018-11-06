Minimum Wage: NLC calls off planned strike

Organised labour has called off its planned nationwide strike.

The strike had been scheduled to commence on Tuesday to ensure that the Federal Government meets the demand of workers for a new national minimum wage.

However, the National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, announced the suspension at the end of the meeting of the tripartite committee set up to come up with the new minimum wage late on Monday.

According to Wabba, the decision to suspend the strike was taken after agreements were reached and documents signed. The Chairman of the tripartite committee said it would present its report to President Buhari on Tuesday.

The committee, however, failed to reach consensus over new minimum wage proposals as the Federal government insisted on N24,000 and Labour N30, 000.

Wabba said the figure would only be made public after the committee’s report would have been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4.15pm on Tuesday.