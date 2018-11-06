News, Uncategorized

Minimum Wage: NLC calls off planned strike

Organised labour has called off its planned nationwide strike.

The strike had been scheduled to commence on Tuesday to ensure that the Federal Government meets the demand of workers for a new national minimum wage.

However, the National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, announced the suspension at the end of the meeting of the tripartite committee set up to come up with the new minimum wage late on Monday.

According to Wabba, the decision to suspend the strike was taken after agreements were reached and documents signed. The Chairman of the tripartite committee said it would present its report to President Buhari on Tuesday.

The committee, however, failed to reach consensus over new minimum wage proposals as the Federal government insisted on N24,000 and Labour N30, 000.

Wabba said the figure would only be made public after the committee’s report would have been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4.15pm on Tuesday.

Tags

You may also like

Photos of a truck driver who got married to his fiancée with his truck

Mike Bamiloye releases throwback photos to teach Nigerian youths ‘How To Take Pre-Wedding Pictures’

“Daddy in the skirt” – Cee-C’s dad writes her a sweet birthday message

‘There is no part of the country I haven’t been to’ – President Buhari tells Nigerians

2face in tears, yesterday, as his wife, Annie, and his babymama, Pero, ended their age-long rift (Video)

Didi Ekanem slams claims of her Dubai trips being men-sponsored

Man yanks off his pen!s after his crush rejected him

‘Pero’s breast’ causes commotion online over Annie, Pero, and Tuface’s viral reconciliation video

Ooni Of Ife seen with his Queen, Prophetess Naomi for the first time in public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *