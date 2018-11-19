News, Uncategorized

Missing 300L student of Delta State University found dead with vital organs missing

Elozino Ogege, a 300 Level Mass Communication student of the Delta State University, who was declared missing on November 15, 2018, has been found dead with her tongue and breasts severed from her body, Dailypost reports.

According to the report, her remains was found at about 2am, today, by residents, along Ekrejeta road in Abraka. The deceased is said to be a first class student.

The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirming the incident said, “The family of the girl is going through excruciating pain.“

See posts by her friends concerning her disappearance and death below:

