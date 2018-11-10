Peter Obi not fit to be Vice President – El- Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai remains unshaken in his resolve, that Peter Obi, running mate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is a ‘tribal bigot’.

El-Rufai, in a tweet a few days ago, blatantly called the former Anambra state governor, a ‘tribal bigot’, who publicly supported his detention by SSS officers, while Obi was governor.

Again, El-Rufai, in a twitter post on Saturday, stressed that any person who doesn’t think its OK for all Nigerians to move freely within the country, except in their state of origin, isn’t fit to be vice president.

He wrote: