Police recover N12m from currency traders in Edo (Photo)

Eight suspects allegedly selling Naira notes at different locations across Benin, Edo State, have been arrested.

While parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said the “offence contravenes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act,” which criminalises the sale of Nigerian currency.

Kokumo warned bankers partnering with the traders to desist from such act as the police would not relent in their effort to rid the state of persons dealing in the illicit business.

The sum of N12 ,580, 235 was recovered from the suspects identified as Franklin Izukwu, Bright Mugbeyoghe, Obi Alex, Elvis Iyomana, Osazee Osagede, Victoria Igbinos and Deborah Uwa.

Photo below ;

