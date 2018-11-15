News Feed

Tonto Dikeh Vows Never To Kiss Her Boo Again, Here Is Why

Tonto Dikeh is really disgusted after she made a recent discovery and it’s led her to decide that she’s never kissing her man again. The mother-of-one found fried grasshoppers hanging on a shelf in her man’s house and when she asked him about it, the answer she got grossed her out.

Sharing a photo of the grasshopper, she wrote:

Found these guys hanging on a shelf and i quickly turned and asked BABY hope you dont eat these…
Guess his answer??
Now I wanna puke at the sight of his LIPS…
He is never getting kissed again..
So pissed off ?????..
Like i feel violated ? OR im LITERALLY A Drama QUEEN
#Angryface

