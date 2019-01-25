Oby Ezekwesili must give account of all campaign donations, else she’s a hypocrite – Omokri

Reno Omokri, who was an aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili must give account of all funds received for campaign.

According to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP strong supporter, the former minister of education, who withdrew from the presidential race on Thursday, must give account of those funds for hr sake of upholding what she usually preaches about.

According to Omokri, while speaking via his twitter handle on Friday, the former vice president of the world bank has always been a campaigner against corruption and for good governance, therefore she must give account, else she risks being labelled a hypocrite.

He wrote:

Oby Ezekwesili always claimed to be an anti corruption and good governance advocate. Since that is the case, she owes it as a duty to give an account of all monies donated to her for the purpose of her Presidential campaign, failing which, she is a hypocrite

