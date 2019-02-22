”always remember there is no late comer in success so why kill my soul over nothing.” – Iyabo Ojo Says As She Step Out Looking ”All Sweet”(Picture)

Talented Nollywood actress, Iyabo Alice Ojo, otherwise known as Iyabo Ojo has said that she does not flow with the crowd. She said she prefers to do her own thing in her own way as long as she is happy.
The beautiful actress who took to her Instagram page today, 22nd of February, further shared that although she works very hard to take care of her loved ones, she said she is never in a rush to win the race.
She said:
I dont flow with the crowd, am a different kind of breed,,,,,,,,,, I do my own things my own way, I dont believe in faking it either 😜 …………. tho i work hard to take care of my loved ones, i'm never in a rush to win the race ………………..it's all vanity……………so why kill my soul over nothing. …… .always remember there is no late comer in success …………… no permanent champion either……………. just do you ……..be you………it gives inner peace of mind……… ……… be happy, be happy for others………knowing fully well your time will come…………….trust me when I say you are not the worstest ……….never feel like a failure'''''''' I believe God's time is always the best……………….. your time will come ……… be encouraged……. be inspired……. I'm I talking to someone…