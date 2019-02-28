Atiku not destined to ever be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is not destined to be president.

The former Edo state governor said this, while briefing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Oshiomhole’s statement was in reaction to Atiku, describing last Saturday’s elections as the worst in Nigeria’s history.’

“Was he going to rule Nigeria against our wish? Citizens must hold their leaders accountable to their policy choices. Even when he said even if he if he will die he will sell NNPC many believed that he has collected deposit.”

“It borders on arrogance that our future is tied on his presidency. Atiku is destined never to be president of Nigeria.

“Leadership is about character. Atiku’s desperation is so obvious, so desperate that in 2003, he challenged his own boss president Olusegun Obasanjo not to do a second term.”

“Rather than Atiku that rigging has come to stay and why the numbers don’t add up in the absence of massive rigging, I just think that he needs to be reminded that the essence of the collective effort that has been made, and all those who I can describe as genuine friends of Nigeria have been trying to improve the electoral process.”

“We have petition that we have written to INEC – how we were rigged out in Akwa Ibom state and it is interesting that it is PDP that is complaining about the outcome of election in Akwa Ibom state.

“How do you explain that INEC cancelled so many units not only in Akwa Ibom state, so many other states in other to be able to declare PDP candidates as winners. That is how senator Akpabio was rigged out in Akwa Ibom state.”