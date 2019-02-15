Awww!!! See How Nollyood Actress, Mercy Johnson, Celebrated Her Husband On Valentine

Love is in the air as millions of people celebrate Valentine’s day today – A day set aside to appreciate and celebrate love, especially between lovers and couples.
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, was in similar mood today as she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, by penning a classy message for him.
She said:
Words fail me but my Heart doesn't…….you and the kids are all the amour I need to cross every hurdle and fight every battle..thank you for all you do to make us happy….My kneels will always be on the ground praying for you always @princeodiokojie….Happy Vals Day Baby….Nothing else can ever matter😍😘😘😘 @MyDubai @AtlantisthePalm #DifferentInWater #AWorldAway #AtlantisThePalm #MyDubai #AmusementPark #StaySunny