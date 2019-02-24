”Banky w please don’t go and be commissioning toilets o…like one person that we know ”- Nigerians Say As They React To Banky W Early Lead

Going by unconfirmed results making round social media, Popular Musician Bankole Wellington simply known and addressed as Banky W is already taking the lead in his bid to Represent Eti Osa Constituency in the lower chambers.

Some of the results below:

Femi Okunnu 1 & 3: Igbokusu Unit 009 House of Rep MDP 97 Banky APC 73 PDP 70 Igbokusu polling unit 009A House of Rep MDP 72 Banky APC 47 PDP 41

This has already generated reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions:

Banky w please don’t go and be commissioning toilets o…like one person that we know pic.twitter.com/JCa5p5HK7J — THE WIERD ONE 😎 (@Mr_splendid19) February 23, 2019

Banky W ran in an area perfectly suited for a candidate like him. He also chose the perfect position to run for. Prestigious enough to gain attention,small enough to campaign impactfully. And he had years preselling himself.But most importantly,he worked very hard to get turnout — Babanla (@biolakazeem) February 23, 2019

What Banky is doing is what them Sowore and Durotoye should be doing. — michael (@hemical) February 23, 2019

Banky has more votes then some presidential candidates. Banky’s numbers are impressive so far. He literally put MDP on the map — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) February 23, 2019