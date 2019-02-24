Entertainment, Politics, Trending

”Banky w please don’t go and be commissioning toilets o…like one person that we know ”- Nigerians Say As They React To Banky W Early Lead

Going by unconfirmed results making round social media, Popular Musician Bankole Wellington simply known and addressed as Banky W is already taking the lead in his bid to Represent Eti Osa Constituency in the lower chambers.

Some of the results below:

Femi Okunnu 1 & 3: Igbokusu Unit 009 House of Rep MDP 97 Banky APC 73 PDP 70 Igbokusu polling unit 009A House of Rep MDP 72 Banky APC 47 PDP 41

This has already generated reactions from Nigerians.

