Entertainment

Beyonce and Jay Z pay tribute to Meghan Markle as they win Brit Awards

Multi-award winning artistes and couple Beyonce and Jay Z, have won the award for the best international group, Beyonce at the 2019 Brit Awards.

While accepting their award, the couple paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The mom of three captioned the video;

Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.

