Election2019: 7 Procedures To Vote – INEC

With less than 24 hours to the election, the commission re-orientated the procedure to the public on Friday, February 22, 2019, with a guide on how to cast votes.

See the list below:

Step 1

Upon arrival at the polling unit, join the queue and present yourself to the INEC official (APO111) at the polling unit who will determine whether you are at the correct polling unit and check if the photograph on the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) matches your face.

If satisfied, he/she will direct you to the next INEC official (APO1).

Step 2

The official (APO1) will request for your PVC to confirm that your card is genuine and your details, using the smart card reader. He/she will ask you to place your finger on the card reader to confirm that the PVC belongs to you by ascertaining, the card reader will contain the name, photograph, and fingerprints of all those registered in their polling unit.

Step 3

You will then meet the next official (APO11) who will request for your PVC to confirm that your name and details are in the voter’s register. Your name will be ticked, and your PVC returned to you.

He/ she will then apply indelible ink to the cuticle of your appropriate finger for that election to show you have been accredited to vote.

Step 4

The presiding officer (PO) stamps, signs and endorses the date at the back of the Ballot Paper.

The PO will roll the ballot paper inwardly with the printed side inwards and give to you. He/she will then direct you to the voting cubicle where you vote in secret.

Step 5

You will stain your appropriate finger for the election with the ink provided then use your stained finger to mark the space or box provided on the ballot paper for your preferred candidate/party.

Roll the marked ballot paper (in the manner the PO gave to you).

Step 6

Then leave the voting cubicle and drop the ballot paper in the ballot box in full view of people at the polling unit.

Step 7

You will then leave the polling unit or wait if you so choose in an orderly and peaceful manner to work the process up to the declaration of result.

The 2019 general elections will kick off with the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23 while Governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on March 9.