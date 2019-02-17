Finally!!! President Muhammadu Buhari Reacts To The Postponed Elections

Incumbent president and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the decision of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the 2019 general elections.

Buhari who was already in Daura, Katsina, to cast his vote before the election umpire postponed the exercise took to his Twitter handle to react.

He urged INEC to ensure that the election materials are distributed accordingly as they prepare for the new date.

He said: