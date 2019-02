President Muhammadu Buhari has beaten his major contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election in Lagos state.

The results which were announced awhile ago by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, saw All Progressives Congress, APC’s Buhari poll 580,814 votes, while Atiku, got 448,016 votes.

A margin less than what be beat Goodluck Jonathan with in 2015.