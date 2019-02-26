NigeriaDecides: Davido has a message for those bashing him for running away

Nigerian Singer, Davido has cautioned a fan who rose to his defense, for being ‘quite harsh’ to those bashing him.

The fan of the singer, Mazi Dikachi via Twitter slammed those criticising Davido, for going AWOL, after asking Nigerians to go out and vote, and defend their votes.

Reacting to the statement by his fan, he says he doesn’t feel bad for being bashed because he used his voice to push a cause – Davido noted that, he would be proud to say, he was one of those who started the cause, later on when Nigeria becomes better.

See tweet: