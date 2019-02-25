Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Rants About ”Career” Politicians.

It is no longer news that Politics is not viewed as a part-time job in Nigeria as compared to other ‘developed’ countries. As a matter of facts, we have some political jobbers in Nigeria, who have been in active politics for over 20 years.
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is definitely not a fan of these ”career” politicians as she took to her Instagram page to troll them.
She wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Something keeps baffling me about this whole election process and govt office holders! …. Someone who has been a two term senator, two term governor returns to senate 🤔…. someone returns to senate 5th term meaning 20 years in government…… Government positions are now been passed round within a family, some second generation going to third generation, is it their family ‘inheritance ‘???? 🤔 why is it so difficult for people to leave office? Is it that there is no one else who can get the job done? Why do people seek absolute power? Cos I know someone once said ‘ power corrupts, absolute power corrupts, absolutely “ am I missing something? Can someone pls educate me, as to why people desperately clinch to power and find it so so difficult to relinquish it???? Pls can we discuss it? So maybe it will make sense to me! Cos I still can’t comprehend 🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔